Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Decreases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 137.6% in the third quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

VZ stock opened at $42.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average of $41.81.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.37.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

