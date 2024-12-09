Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $39.67 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,373,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 3.7% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank owned approximately 0.92% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $39,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 62,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,980,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,692,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 16,920 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.08. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.