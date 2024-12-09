Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 29 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $646.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $635.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $630.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $557.29 and a 52 week high of $714.78. The company has a market capitalization of $180.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total transaction of $1,941,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total value of $466,015.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,430.81. This represents a 14.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,803,690. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $737.44.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

