Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 37 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 0.9% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $47,447,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $174,240,000 after acquiring an additional 135,309 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,452 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.64.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total value of $321,457.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,155. This trade represents a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total value of $441,470.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,435.60. The trade was a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,099 shares of company stock worth $10,273,786 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $298.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $214.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $317.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.99.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

