Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 38,427 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 66.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,975 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 38,427 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 498.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $148,414.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,975,542.96. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $100.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $103.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.72%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

