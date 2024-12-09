Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s previous close.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CCIF stock opened at $8.08 on Monday. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carlyle Credit Income Fund by 65.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlyle Credit Income Fund by 31.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 444,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 105,570 shares in the last quarter.

About Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

