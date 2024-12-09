Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Shares Down 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $182.00 and last traded at $183.54. Approximately 274,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 588,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.52.

CRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.92.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $717.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 17.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 364,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after buying an additional 13,815 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 6.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,262,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 15.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,794,000 after acquiring an additional 103,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,460,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

