Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CASY traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $418.11. 471,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,616. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.10. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $266.56 and a 52 week high of $435.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Melius Research started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mike Spanos bought 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,810.92. The trade was a 11.47 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

