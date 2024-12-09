Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Ewa LLC

Ewa LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 286,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,863,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 146,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 19.0% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $372.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $398.57 per share, with a total value of $39,857.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,977.21. This trade represents a 3.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.84, for a total value of $1,009,229.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,356.84. This represents a 17.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,868 shares of company stock worth $9,679,489. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $395.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $255.81 and a one year high of $418.50. The company has a market cap of $190.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.09% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.