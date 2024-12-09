Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $203.34 and last traded at $202.14, with a volume of 854690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $203.99.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.42.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.23. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at about $550,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.3% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

