Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.84% from the company’s previous close.

FUN has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.07.

FUN opened at $47.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.93. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $35.93 and a 52-week high of $58.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Torno Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,413,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 932.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

