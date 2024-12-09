Charter Communications Extends Credit Facilities’ MaturitiesOn December 3, 2024, Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) made a significant move by extending the maturity dates of its credit facilities through an amendment to its existing Credit

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Charter Communications’s 8K filing here.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Charter Communications
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Does China Investigation Change NVIDIA’s Outlook; Yes, No, Maybe?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Is Marvell Technology Chipping Away at NVIDIA’s Market Lead?