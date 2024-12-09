Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy Rating

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Finviz reports. The firm presently has a $123.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EXE. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.14.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $96.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $69.12 and a 1 year high of $101.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Energy

In related news, Director Catherine A. Kehr sold 43,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $4,343,978.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at $517,915.58. This trade represents a 89.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.