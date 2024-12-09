Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 93200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.
Chesapeake Gold Stock Down 1.0 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 19.07, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$65.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.94.
About Chesapeake Gold
Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and evaluation company, focuses on acquisition, evaluation, and development of precious metal deposits in North and Central America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 14 mining concessions covering an area of 14,727 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
