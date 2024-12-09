CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.98, but opened at $21.54. CI Financial shares last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 1,449 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIXXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities downgraded CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIXXF

CI Financial Price Performance

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -66.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.1471 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -178.78%.

About CI Financial

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.