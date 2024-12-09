Citigroup Boosts Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $126.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PNR. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.69.

Pentair stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.74. The stock had a trading volume of 548,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,886. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $66.77 and a fifty-two week high of $110.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.96.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $357,615.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,853.44. This trade represents a 15.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 35.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 101.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

