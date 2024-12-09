Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for APi Group (NYSE:APG) Stock Price

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $42.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.43.

Shares of NYSE:APG traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.53. 1,180,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,872. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.55. APi Group has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $40.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 33.89%. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 53,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $1,986,113.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,478,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,002,581.73. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 11,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $427,784.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,958,802.30. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of APi Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,992,000 after purchasing an additional 324,000 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its position in APi Group by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 269,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 119,229 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $881,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,586,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in APi Group by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 37,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

