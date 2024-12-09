Comparing Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) & Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK)

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Rubrik and Varonis Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubrik N/A N/A N/A Varonis Systems -15.31% -17.58% -6.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rubrik and Varonis Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubrik 0 1 16 2 3.05 Varonis Systems 0 5 11 1 2.76

Valuation and Earnings

Rubrik presently has a consensus price target of $61.88, indicating a potential downside of 11.36%. Varonis Systems has a consensus price target of $59.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.57%. Given Varonis Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Varonis Systems is more favorable than Rubrik.

This table compares Rubrik and Varonis Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubrik $627.89 million 20.02 -$354.16 million N/A N/A Varonis Systems $499.16 million 11.06 -$100.92 million ($0.75) -65.44

Varonis Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rubrik.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.5% of Rubrik shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Varonis Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Varonis Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rubrik beats Varonis Systems on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc. provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors. Rubrik, Inc. was formerly known as Scaledata, Inc. and changed its name to Rubrik, Inc. in October 2014. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. It offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for users on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, intranet servers, cloud applications, and data stores; and DatAlert that profiles users, devices, and their behaviors related to systems and data, detects and alerts on deviations that indicate compromise, and provides a web-based dashboard and investigative interface. It also provides data Classification engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in various metadata dimensions, as well as provides business and information technology (IT) personnel with actionable intelligence about data; and DataPrivilege. In addition, the company offers Data Transport Engine, an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; and DatAnswers that provides search functionality for enterprise data. It serves its products to financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, technology, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, education and construction, and engineering sectors. The company sells its products through a network of distributors and resellers. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

