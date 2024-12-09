Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $82.03 and last traded at $82.27. 11,613,124 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 11,084,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.38.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLP. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 305.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.