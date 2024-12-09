Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 1,433 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $99.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.22 and its 200 day moving average is $96.87. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

