Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 9,404 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,092,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,424,000 after purchasing an additional 523,529 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 507,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 159,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS IAGG opened at $52.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average is $51.11. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $53.61.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

