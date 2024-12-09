Continuum Advisory LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $71.52 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $71.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.06.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

