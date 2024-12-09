Continuum Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 171.8% in the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 169,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 107,342 shares during the last quarter. Emprise Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 107,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 18,578 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,647,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,419,000 after buying an additional 15,889 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares during the period.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:AVDV opened at $68.51 on Monday. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.12 and a 12 month high of $71.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.88 and its 200 day moving average is $67.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

