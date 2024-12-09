Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 2,850 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 251.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $246,000. Able Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 32,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DBEF opened at $42.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.50. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $42.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

