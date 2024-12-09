Continuum Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,527 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $389.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.36. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $389.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. Tesla’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,280 shares of company stock valued at $170,418,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $197.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $287.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.84.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

