Continuum Advisory LLC Has $21.67 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,035 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $21,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,768,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $383,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $47.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.