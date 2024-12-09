Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 4,806 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BIL opened at $91.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.63. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $91.83.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

