COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Trading Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.33 and last traded at $33.00. Approximately 168,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 879,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDP shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.37 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.34%. COPT Defense Properties’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is currently 96.72%.

In other news, COO Britt A. Snider bought 1,000 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.41 per share, with a total value of $29,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,820. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 32.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,274,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,761 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in COPT Defense Properties by 66.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 233,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 93,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 173.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

