Critical Analysis: ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) & Ener-Core (OTCMKTS:ENCR)

Ener-Core (OTCMKTS:ENCR – Get Free Report) and ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ener-Core and ARQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ener-Core N/A N/A N/A ARQ -0.44% -0.25% -0.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ener-Core and ARQ”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ener-Core N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ARQ $99.18 million 3.09 -$12.25 million ($0.01) -729.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ener-Core has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ARQ.

18.5% of ARQ shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Ener-Core shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of ARQ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ener-Core and ARQ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ener-Core 0 0 0 0 0.00 ARQ 0 0 2 0 3.00

ARQ has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.17%. Given ARQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ARQ is more favorable than Ener-Core.

Summary

ARQ beats Ener-Core on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ener-Core

Ener-Core, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, license, and market its products that are based on Power Oxidizer technologies. The company's Power Oxidizer technology generates industrial levels of usable heat in a pressure vessel using various organic gases as fuel for an oxidation reaction. Its products include Ener-Core PowerStation EC250 and Ener-Core Powerstation KG2-3GEF/PO, which have applications in landfills, distilleries, and various industrial processes. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors in the United States and the Netherlands. Ener-Core, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About ARQ

Arq, Inc. produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control. Its products are used in various applications, including water treatment, ground water remediation, soil sediments, air emissions, and asphalt additives. The company was formerly known as Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Arq, Inc. in February 2024. Arq, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

