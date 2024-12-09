Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives $287.16 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $287.16.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $230.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a 1 year low of $215.68 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,204,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 106,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,641,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 52,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 159,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Danaher by 591.1% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 36,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 30,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

