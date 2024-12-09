Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.08, but opened at $19.44. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 638,014 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DQ shares. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Daqo New Energy from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Daqo New Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Daiwa America upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Daqo New Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.26.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.12). Daqo New Energy had a negative net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,053,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 128,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 26,462 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 395.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 164,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 131,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 842,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

