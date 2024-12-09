Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 41,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $86.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.30. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.99 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $295.28 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.29%.

About Safety Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.