Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 341.1% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 35.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 333.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTES. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE GTES opened at $22.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $23.34.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

