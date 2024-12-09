Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Up 1.7 %

Global Payments stock opened at $117.83 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GPN

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.