Dean Investment Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 678.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 32,348 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 146.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 12.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 36.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on OVV. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Ovintiv Price Performance

NYSE OVV opened at $41.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average of $43.81. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $55.95.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

