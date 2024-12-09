Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 2,208 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 2,181.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Baker Hughes by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $41.31 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.39.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.20%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.76.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

