Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,935 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $461,857,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,591,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,652 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Partners GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,653,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,971,343 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $390,079,000 after purchasing an additional 361,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,183,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,311,000 after buying an additional 138,919 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $34.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.02. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

