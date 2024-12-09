DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS):

11/27/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $250.00.

11/27/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $220.00 to $225.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/27/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $256.00 to $258.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/27/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $225.00.

11/26/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.1 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.75. 667,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,676. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.92 and a 52 week high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $51,446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,554,000. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,195,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $4,325,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

