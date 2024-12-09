Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR) Shares Bought by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,988,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,926,000 after buying an additional 407,585 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 961,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 459,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,124,000 after purchasing an additional 333,797 shares during the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 355,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,495,000 after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DCOR opened at $67.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $67.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

