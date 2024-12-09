Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $118.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IRON. Morgan Stanley raised Disc Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Disc Medicine from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Disc Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

IRON stock opened at $64.82 on Monday. Disc Medicine has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $77.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts predict that Disc Medicine will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Jacob Savage sold 14,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $928,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,507.25. The trade was a 25.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Richard White sold 7,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $418,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,816. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Disc Medicine by 76.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Disc Medicine in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the third quarter valued at $146,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

