Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lessened its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,394. The trade was a 57.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. This represents a 31.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $459.59 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.52 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

