Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Sold by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,618 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,586 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned 0.08% of Dorchester Minerals worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals Trading Up 0.2 %

Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $33.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.50. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $28.41 and a twelve month high of $35.74.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 66.02% and a return on equity of 48.81%. The firm had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a $0.996 dividend. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.17%.

Insider Activity at Dorchester Minerals

In other news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 12,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $414,640.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,514.50. The trade was a 16.88 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 14,430 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $496,536.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,293.02. The trade was a 94.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,698 shares of company stock worth $1,016,084 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.