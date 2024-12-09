DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.98, but opened at $12.63. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 4,216 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DDI. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $16.25 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on DoubleDown Interactive from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on DoubleDown Interactive from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

DoubleDown Interactive Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $638.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 21.25 and a quick ratio of 21.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DoubleDown Interactive stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of DoubleDown Interactive worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

