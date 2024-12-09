Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Boosts Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,888,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 23,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 269,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,041,000 after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1,258.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 45,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $112.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $90.09 and a twelve month high of $121.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.64.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on DUK shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp cut shares of Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.69.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

