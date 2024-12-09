Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Buys 725 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,642,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,474,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,646 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 41.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,395,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,243,333,000 after buying an additional 1,885,421 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 2,723.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,890,000 after buying an additional 1,160,890 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23,224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 997,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,941,000 after acquiring an additional 993,061 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 22,242.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 778,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,811,330,000 after acquiring an additional 775,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock opened at $207.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a PE ratio of 87.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.12. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.46 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.54.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

