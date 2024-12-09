Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Sells 3,686 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 314,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 557,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 61,013 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 185,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,663,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.17. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $47.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.153 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

