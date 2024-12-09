Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Grows Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,365,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,666 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.43% of WEC Energy Group worth $131,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $1,392,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 51.0% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 62,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2,949.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,204,000 after acquiring an additional 224,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.55.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC stock opened at $97.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.97. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $102.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.8925 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $677,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,581.01. The trade was a 12.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $179,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 273,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,160,851.20. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,579. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.