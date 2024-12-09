Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Increases Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,216,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,510 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.13% of BCE worth $42,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCE. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of BCE by 4.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,873,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,421,000 after acquiring an additional 864,472 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 48.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,563,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,800 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of BCE by 130.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 293,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 165,881 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth about $2,262,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Edward Jones lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

BCE Stock Down 0.7 %

BCE stock opened at $26.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 382.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.54. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,228.57%.

About BCE

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.