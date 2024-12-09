Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 5,212 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $12,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 228.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in SBA Communications by 14,529.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 251,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,495,000 after buying an additional 249,610 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 135.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 420,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,351,000 after buying an additional 241,916 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in SBA Communications by 17.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In other news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. This represents a 23.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $220.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $183.64 and a 52-week high of $258.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.26.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.77). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.23.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

