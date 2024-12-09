Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 49,048 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 608,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,048 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $62,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10,177.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,982,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,154 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 109.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,753,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,079,000 after buying an additional 1,962,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,902,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,223,000 after buying an additional 1,114,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,866,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,549,000 after buying an additional 1,087,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,207,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $95.85 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $105.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.57.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 74.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.20.

Read Our Latest Report on AEP

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.